Climate Action Reserve launches work on Chile landfill gas protocol as regulatory goalposts shift
Published 21:59 on July 1, 2025 /
Last updated at 21:59 on July 1, 2025 /
Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, LATAM & Caribbean, South & Central, Voluntary
The Climate Action Reserve (CAR) standard has launched a work programme to develop a landfill gas (LFG) protocol for Chile that will require regulatory additionality – just as the country undertakes revisions to its national LFG regulation.
The Climate Action Reserve (CAR) standard has launched a work programme to develop a landfill gas (LFG) protocol for Chile that will require regulatory additionality – just as the country undertakes revisions to its national LFG regulation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.