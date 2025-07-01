EMEA > Europe > Greens demand urgent procedure for EU’s 2040 climate target ahead of COP30

Greens demand urgent procedure for EU’s 2040 climate target ahead of COP30

Published 18:41 on July 1, 2025 / Last updated at 18:41 on July 1, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS, Europe, International, Paris Article 6/PACM

The Greens in the European Parliament are calling for an accelerated parliamentary procedure to finalise the EU's 2040 climate target in time for the COP30 international summit in November.
