Reactive carbon capture can create synthetic RNG at cost with other low-carbon technologies -study

Reactive carbon capture and conversion (RCC) is an economically-feasible and cost-competitive energy source to produce synthetic renewable natural gas (RNG) and provide long duration storage, according to analysis from a US national laboratory.