Reactive carbon capture can create synthetic RNG at cost with other low-carbon technologies -study
Published 01:08 on July 2, 2025 /
Last updated at 01:08 on July 2, 2025 /
Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, CO2 Management, Engineered Removals, US, US & Canada
Reactive carbon capture and conversion (RCC) is an economically-feasible and cost-competitive energy source to produce synthetic renewable natural gas (RNG) and provide long duration storage, according to analysis from a US national laboratory.
