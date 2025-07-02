BRIEFING: Connecting an ASEAN grid over expanding LNG imports will cost less and lower emissions, webinar hears
Published 01:01 on July 2, 2025 /
Last updated at 01:27 on July 2, 2025 /
Helen Clark / Asia, Asia Pacific, Briefings, Insights, Other APAC
ASEAN countries are planning to import more LNG as a way to boost energy security, however they would be better off investing in renewable energy and expanding the region's power grid, both from a cost and emissions reductions perspective, a webinar heard Tuesday.
ASEAN countries are planning to import more LNG as a way to boost energy security, however they would be better off investing in renewable energy and expanding the region's power grid, both from a cost and emissions reductions perspective, a webinar heard Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.