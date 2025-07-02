Asia Pacific > Asia > Other APAC > BRIEFING: Connecting an ASEAN grid over expanding LNG imports will cost less and lower emissions, webinar hears

BRIEFING: Connecting an ASEAN grid over expanding LNG imports will cost less and lower emissions, webinar hears

Published 01:01 on July 2, 2025 / Last updated at 01:27 on July 2, 2025 / / Asia, Asia Pacific, Briefings, Insights, Other APAC

ASEAN countries are planning to import more LNG as a way to boost energy security, however they would be better off investing in renewable energy and expanding the region's power grid, both from a cost and emissions reductions perspective, a webinar heard Tuesday. 
ASEAN countries are planning to import more LNG as a way to boost energy security, however they would be better off investing in renewable energy and expanding the region's power grid, both from a cost and emissions reductions perspective, a webinar heard Tuesday. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.