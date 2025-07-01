EMEA > UK nature-based solutions fund targets returns of up to 12%

UK nature-based solutions fund targets returns of up to 12%

Published 15:52 on July 1, 2025 / Last updated at 15:52 on July 1, 2025 / / EMEA, Nature & Biodiversity

A forthcoming nature-based solutions fund from a UK-based investment manager has targeted returns of 8-12% over 15 years, while raising £150 million ($206 mln) by mid-November.
A forthcoming nature-based solutions fund from a UK-based investment manager has targeted returns of 8-12% over 15 years, while raising £150 million ($206 mln) by mid-November.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.