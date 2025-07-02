Brazilian prosecutors call on Para to halt FPIC process for J-REDD programme, alleging breach of national law
Published 00:21 on July 2, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:30 on July 2, 2025 /
Ilana Cardial / Americas, Forestry, LATAM & Caribbean, Nature-based Carbon, South & Central, Voluntary
Federal Brazilian prosecutors sent a letter last week asking the state of Para to cease free, prior, and informed consultation (FPIC) processes for its jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) programme, arguing the effort breaches the nation's carbon market law approved last year, the latest development in an ongoing legal tangle between the two jurisdictions.
