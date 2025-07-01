Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:40 on / Last updated at 12:40 on / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA Compliance Markets & Taxes, EU ETS, Europe, UK ETS

European carbon prices bounced back at the start of the new quarter as speculative traders that had been stopped out of long positions during the price decline of the previous four days began to amass new length, with prices getting an additional lift from a rally in energy markets.