Report flags surge in corporate nature-related reporting in 2024

Published 14:31 on November 8, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:31 on November 8, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Corporate nature-related reporting significantly increased this year among large companies, with disclosures aligned with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) more than doubled compared to 2023, a new report has shown.
