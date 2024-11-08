Significant GHG abatement in US land sector possible at $30-60/t, but beware imbalance, diminishing returns -study
Published 15:43 on November 8, 2024 / Last updated at 15:57 on November 8, 2024 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Investment in cutting emissions from the US land sector, specifically targeting both forestry and agriculture, could see significant annual results based on a carbon price range of $30-60/tonne, a new study has estimated, while calling for a balanced focus and warning of diminishing returns.
Investment in cutting emissions from the US land sector, specifically targeting both forestry and agriculture, could see significant annual results based on a carbon price range of $30-60/tonne, a new study has estimated, while calling for a balanced focus and warning of diminishing returns.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.