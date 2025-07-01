Nature-based Carbon > Forestry > Brazil’s Cerrado has capacity of over 94 mln carbon credits annually -report

Brazil’s Cerrado has capacity of over 94 mln carbon credits annually -report

Published 22:04 on July 1, 2025 / Last updated at 22:04 on July 1, 2025 / / Americas, Forestry, LATAM & Caribbean, Nature-based Carbon, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil’s Cerrado biome has the potential to generate 79.5 million REDD+ and 14.8 mln afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) carbon credits each year, according to a report published Tuesday.
Brazil’s Cerrado biome has the potential to generate 79.5 million REDD+ and 14.8 mln afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) carbon credits each year, according to a report published Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.