Green Climate Fund approves $300 mln for forestry, agriculture climate projects

Published 06:19 on / Last updated at 06:19 on / Mark Tilly

The UN-backed Green Climate Fund (GCF) on Tuesday approved more than $300 million in funding for projects across the Global South, going to a range of results-based forestry, fishery, and agriculture initiatives.