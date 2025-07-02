Green Climate Fund approves $300 mln for forestry, agriculture climate projects
Published 06:19 on July 2, 2025 /
Last updated at 06:19 on July 2, 2025 /
Mark Tilly / Africa, Americas, Asia, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Forestry, LATAM & Caribbean, Nature-based Carbon, Other APAC, Other NbS, Pacific
The UN-backed Green Climate Fund (GCF) on Tuesday approved more than $300 million in funding for projects across the Global South, going to a range of results-based forestry, fishery, and agriculture initiatives.
