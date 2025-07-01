Americas > LATAM & Caribbean > South & Central > Chile unveils draft regulation on ecosystem services remuneration contracts

Chile unveils draft regulation on ecosystem services remuneration contracts

Published 22:47 on July 1, 2025 / Last updated at 22:47 on July 1, 2025 / / Americas, LATAM & Caribbean, Nature & Biodiversity, South & Central

Chile’s Ministry of the Environment has published a draft regulation on the implementation of ecosystem services remuneration contracts as part of its broader push to develop both voluntary and mandatory biodiversity market frameworks.
Chile’s Ministry of the Environment has published a draft regulation on the implementation of ecosystem services remuneration contracts as part of its broader push to develop both voluntary and mandatory biodiversity market frameworks.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.