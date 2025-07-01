UK regulator rejects company’s claim over ETS allocation change -media
Published 13:57 on July 1, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:57 on July 1, 2025 /
Dimana Doneva / EMEA, EMEA Compliance Markets & Taxes, Europe, UK ETS
A British chemicals firm has accused the UK Environment Agency of reclassifying its decarbonised industrial site under the UK ETS, a move it said would block access to free allowances, though the regulator has denied the claim, national media reported on Monday.
