New UN-backed cookstove carbon methodology may fall short of ICVCM criteria
Published 16:39 on July 1, 2025 /
Last updated at 16:39 on July 1, 2025 /
Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6/PACM, Voluntary
Hopes could be dashed for cookstove project developers that want the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) to ease its requirements for the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) high-integrity stamp, after a UN-backed methodology opted to use a more generalised approach to crediting, according to new documents.
