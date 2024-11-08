Indian developer registers Azerbaijan’s first renewable energy project in voluntary carbon market
Published 13:25 on November 8, 2024 / Last updated at 13:25 on November 8, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, Voluntary
India’s largest offset developer has registered a renewable energy project in Azerbaijan, making it the first ever large-scale renewable energy project eligible for generating carbon credits in the COP29 host nation.
India’s largest offset developer has registered a renewable energy project in Azerbaijan, making it the first ever large-scale renewable energy project eligible for generating carbon credits in the COP29 host nation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.