Ukraine adopts law to establish national ETS

Published 12:39 on November 8, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:39 on November 8, 2024  / /  EMEA

Ukraine has adopted legislation establishing a national emission trading system (ETS) this week, which will start in 2026 with a two-year pilot phase and will become fully operational in 2029.
