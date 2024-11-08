EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:33 on November 8, 2024

European carbon prices extended their late Thursday rally to climb above key technical levels amid continued buying in power and gas markets as weather forecasts called for lower temperatures in much of Europe.
