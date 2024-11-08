Carbon project rating agency incurs heavy losses to fund global expansion

Published 12:51 on November 8, 2024 / Last updated at 14:32 on November 8, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Carbon project rating agency BeZero Carbon made over $20 million in losses in the last financial year, according to publicly available documents, due to the creation of new jobs and subsidiaries in the US and Singapore, the company said.