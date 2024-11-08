Bring waste sectors into UK ETS but don’t raise emissions cap, Climate Change Committee urges govt
Published 00:24 on November 8, 2024 / Last updated at 00:24 on November 8, 2024 / EMEA, UK ETS
The UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) has advised the government not to increase the emissions cap in the nation’s carbon market as it prepares to expand the scheme to include waste incineration and energy-from-waste (EfW) sectors in 2028.
