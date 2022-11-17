Americas > Aviation sector firms invest in Canadian DAC tech company

Aviation sector firms invest in Canadian DAC tech company

Published 22:35 on November 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:50 on November 17, 2022  /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, International, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

An airline and an aircraft manufacturer have invested in a Canadian direct air capture (DAC) technology firm.

An airline and an aircraft manufacturer have invested in a Canadian direct air capture (DAC) technology firm.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software