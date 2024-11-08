Biodiversity > Environment Bank launches large-scale restoration project under its nature shares system

Environment Bank launches large-scale restoration project under its nature shares system

Published 12:12 on November 8, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:12 on November 8, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

UK-headquartered conservation company Environment Bank has announced a 30-year restoration and rewilding project within over 178,000 hectares of low-yielding land in North Yorkshire, England.
UK-headquartered conservation company Environment Bank has announced a 30-year restoration and rewilding project within over 178,000 hectares of low-yielding land in North Yorkshire, England.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.