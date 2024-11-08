COP29: ‘Watchdog’ EU Parliament delegation heading for Baku
Published 18:39 on November 8, 2024 / Last updated at 18:39 on November 8, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, International
The European Parliament is sending a delegation of 15 lawmakers to the COP29 UN climate summit in Azerbaijan, with the intention to act as a "watchdog" in the negotiations involving EU member states and the European Commission, MEPs said.
