Climate spending rift precipitated German govt fall, says Scholz

Published 10:56 on November 8, 2024 / Last updated at 10:56 on November 8, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA

Opposing views on climate, and the need to ramp up spending on defence and clean energy in the wake of Donald Trump’s election in the US, all played a part in the fall of the German government coalition, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.