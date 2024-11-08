EMEA > Climate spending rift precipitated German govt fall, says Scholz

Published 10:56 on November 8, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:56 on November 8, 2024  / /  EMEA

Opposing views on climate, and the need to ramp up spending on defence and clean energy in the wake of Donald Trump’s election in the US, all played a part in the fall of the German government coalition, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.
