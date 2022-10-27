NA Markets: CCAs rise to 2-mth high before Scoping Plan workshop, RGGI tags along

Published 23:53 on October 27, 2022

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices broke out of rangebound trade this week as state regulator ARB prepares to hold a workshop on emissions modeling for the Scoping Plan, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values continued their recent trend of following movements in the WCI market.