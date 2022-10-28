California’s higher CI stringency targets bode well for LCFS credit price forecasts, say analysts

Published 00:08 on October 28, 2022 / Last updated at 00:08 on October 28, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A proposal by California's ARB to strengthen its carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets for transportation fuels is projected to deplete the state's low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) credit surplus bank, leading to a recovery in credit prices, a webinar hosted by an analysis firm heard on Thursday.