*Clarifies bill details based on further translation received*
UPDATE – Mexican lawmakers propose new VER market rules in wake of low-payment controversy
Two Mexican legislators on Thursday put forth an initiative that would require offset project operators to meet new social and environmental standards, with the draft legislation unveiled in the wake of a controversy earlier this year in which rural land holders were found to be paid well-below market rates for their offsets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.