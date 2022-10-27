Asia Pacific > Project developer, Indian energy company partner to launch carbon credit marketplace with learning component

Project developer, Indian energy company partner to launch carbon credit marketplace with learning component

Published 22:09 on October 27, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:09 on October 27, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A major clean project developer is collaborating with an Indian energy company to launch a carbon credit marketplace that features an educational component.

A major clean project developer is collaborating with an Indian energy company to launch a carbon credit marketplace that features an educational component.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software