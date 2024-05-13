INTERVIEW: Voluntary carbon credits to improve affordability of home retrofits for UK homeowners

Published 16:01 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 16:01 on May 13, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary

The first scheme allowing UK homeowners to more easily afford energy efficiency retrofits partially aided by the sale of voluntary carbon credits will be piloted among at least 1,000 homes, with potential to engage a huge number of citizens via partnerships with their mortgage providers.