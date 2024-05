VCM Report: Confidence sapped by drop in voluntary carbon credit retirements, thin liquidity

Published 17:19 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 17:19 on May 13, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Credit retirements dried up and trading was thin in spot markets amid a lackluster week in the voluntary carbon market, partly because of public holidays in Europe.