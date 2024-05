EU’s truck CO2 emissions law clears final hurdle

Published 15:16 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 15:16 on May 13, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA

EU countries on Monday signed off on a law aiming to cut the CO2 emissions of new heavy-duty vehicles by 90% as of 2040, concluding a legislative journey that began in February last year.