Euro Markets: EUAs drop to seven-day low as sell-off extends amid bouts of dip-buying
Published 17:23 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 17:29 on May 13, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices fell to their lowest in seven sessions on Monday, extending the profit-taking sell-off that began on Friday and dropping below a key level amid a pick-up in trading volume, while energy prices also retreated as renewable generation was forecast to rise strongly this week.
