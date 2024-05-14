Shareholders at Kasigau firm clash with board over alleged financial mismanagement -media
Published 02:29 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 02:29 on May 14, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Shareholders of Kasigau Ranching Company have reportedly clashed with the board of directors over how "millions of shillings" from voluntary carbon credit sales were spent, with the firm in the middle of a financial and management crisis, according to local media.
