Shareholders at Kasigau firm clash with board over alleged financial mismanagement -media

Published 02:29 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 02:29 on May 14, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Shareholders of Kasigau Ranching Company have reportedly clashed with the board of directors over how "millions of shillings" from voluntary carbon credit sales were spent, with the firm in the middle of a financial and management crisis, according to local media.