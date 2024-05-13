Texas firm signs 2-Mt annual CO2 offtake for Louisiana CCS hub

Published 22:42 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 22:42 on May 13, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US, Voluntary

A Texas-headquartered pipeline and terminaling energy company signed a revised letter of intent (LOI) with a carbon management firm to jointly develop a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Louisiana, committing up to 2 million tonnes of CO2 captured annually from its operations.