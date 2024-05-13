UK codifies some voluntary carbon credits as taxable under national regulations
Published 16:28 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 16:31 on May 13, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary
The UK will tax sales of some voluntary carbon credits (VCCs) at 0% and others at 20% by bringing them under the umbrella of the country’s ‘value-added tax’ (VAT) on goods and services, though others will remain entirely outside the scope of the scheme.
The UK will tax sales of some voluntary carbon credits (VCCs) at 0% and others at 20% by bringing them under the umbrella of the country’s ‘value-added tax’ (VAT) on goods and services, though others will remain entirely outside the scope of the scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.