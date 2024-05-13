UK codifies some voluntary carbon credits as taxable under national regulations

Published 16:28 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 16:31 on May 13, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary

The UK will tax sales of some voluntary carbon credits (VCCs) at 0% and others at 20% by bringing them under the umbrella of the country’s ‘value-added tax’ (VAT) on goods and services, though others will remain entirely outside the scope of the scheme.