ANALYSIS – Built on solid rock: How Kenya emerged as a global leader for carbon market investment

Published 16:37 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 17:12 on May 13, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Kenya has become one of the most attractive countries in the world for carbon market investment, experts have said, drawing in a wide diversity of emissions reductions projects, seeing a high volume of retired voluntary credits, and emerging as a powerhouse in both tech- and nature-based carbon removals due to its geological storage potential and natural sinks.