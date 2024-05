Investment in EU cleantech at record high, shows positive signs for competitiveness -report

Published 16:33 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 16:33 on May 13, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The EU saw record investments in clean technologies in the first few months of 2024, part of an economic wave that shows signs for optimism in the 27-nation bloc, data showed on Monday.