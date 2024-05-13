Islamic finance group, Saudi firm sign Maldives blue carbon partnership
Published 04:24 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 04:24 on May 13, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
An Islamic finance group has teamed up with a Saudi Arabian carbon specialist firm to explore the potential for reducing emissions and earn carbon credits from the vast seagrass meadows and mangrove forests in the Maldives.
An Islamic finance group has teamed up with a Saudi Arabian carbon specialist firm to explore the potential for reducing emissions and earn carbon credits from the vast seagrass meadows and mangrove forests in the Maldives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.