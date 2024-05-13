Islamic finance group, Saudi firm sign Maldives blue carbon partnership

Published 04:24 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 04:24 on May 13, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

An Islamic finance group has teamed up with a Saudi Arabian carbon specialist firm to explore the potential for reducing emissions and earn carbon credits from the vast seagrass meadows and mangrove forests in the Maldives.