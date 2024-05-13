RGGI Market: RGAs flatline as market re-enters programme review purgatory

Published 22:45 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 22:45 on May 13, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices largely plateaued over the past week on lower volumes, with many market participants expecting the futures to hover around their current range in the continued absence of programme review updates, despite a general sense of bullishness.