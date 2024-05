UK public banks finance port redevelopment to boost offshore wind capacity

Published 15:32 on May 13, 2024 / Last updated at 15:32 on May 13, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA

The state-owned UK Infrastructure Bank and Scottish National Investment Bank are putting £100 million into the redevelopment of a Scottish port to handle offshore wind turbines, helping to scale up wind capacity in the North Sea, they announced on Monday.