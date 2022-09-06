UPDATE – Japan signs deals to trade carbon credits under Paris Agreement with Azerbaijan, Moldova

Published 03:19 on September 6, 2022 / Last updated at 10:01 on September 6, 2022

Azerbaijan and Moldova have become the latest nations to sign up to Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), with the aim of generating carbon credits that can go towards all three countries’ emissions targets under the Paris Agreement.