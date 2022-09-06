Updated with additional announcement that Moldova too has signed up.
UPDATE – Japan signs deals to trade carbon credits under Paris Agreement with Azerbaijan, Moldova
Azerbaijan and Moldova have become the latest nations to sign up to Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), with the aim of generating carbon credits that can go towards all three countries’ emissions targets under the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
