Asia Pacific > Global carbon offset developer forms separate agriculture business

Global carbon offset developer forms separate agriculture business

Published 07:12 on September 6, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:14 on September 6, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, International, Nature-based, New Zealand, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A Sydney-headquartered forestry and carbon offset company has set up a subsidiary that will specifically manage and develop agricultural assets, initially in Australia and New Zealand.

A Sydney-headquartered forestry and carbon offset company has set up a subsidiary that will specifically manage and develop agricultural assets, initially in Australia and New Zealand.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software