VCM Report: Offset prices slip lower to erase August gains

Published 19:25 on September 5, 2022 / Last updated at 19:25 on September 5, 2022

Offset prices slipped lower over the past week, wiping out August’s gains, and eroding hopes the voluntary carbon market was escaping the clutches of the inflation-induced global economic slowdown.