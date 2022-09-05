Offset prices slipped lower over the past week, wiping out August’s gains, and eroding hopes the voluntary carbon market was escaping the clutches of the inflation-induced global economic slowdown.
VCM Report: Offset prices slip lower to erase August gains
Offset prices slipped lower over the past week, wiping out August’s gains, and eroding hopes the voluntary carbon market was escaping the clutches of the inflation-induced global economic slowdown.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.