Energy ministers will meet later this week in a scramble to agree on a rapid fix to soaring energy prices, when options on the table will include establishing price caps, suspending power derivatives markets, taxing windfall profits by clean energy firms and fast-tracking the sale of EU ETS units held in the MSR.
PREVIEW: EU ministers to rule on emergency interventions to stave off energy crisis
Energy ministers will meet later this week in a scramble to agree on a rapid fix to soaring energy prices, when options on the table will include establishing price caps, suspending power derivatives markets, taxing windfall profits by clean energy firms and fast-tracking the sale of EU ETS units held in the MSR.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.