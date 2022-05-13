A major European reinsurer has committed to invest A$354.1 million (€234 mln) in Australian forestry assets, aiming to derive incoming from logging and carbon credits.
European insurance firm invests big in Australian forests
A major European reinsurer has committed to invest A$354.1 million (€234 mln) in Australian forestry assets, aiming to derive incoming from logging and carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.