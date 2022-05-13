Garbage disposal: Norway lines up London’s waste emissions for burial at sea

Published 19:30 on May 13, 2022

Norway is lining up a deal to bury London's waste emissions at its massive offshore CCS initiative in what it hopes will be one of many European contracts, while advancing plans to bury a lot of its own output.