New shipping decarbonisation options emerge with clean fuels in short supply -insurer
Published 15:51 on August 30, 2024 / Last updated at 15:51 on August 30, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
Fossil fuel consuming ships paired with carbon capture, nuclear propulsion, and hydrogen-powered fuel cells are emerging as a new decarbonisation option due to the scarcity of low-carbon fuels, according to a global shipping insurer's decarbonisation outlook.
