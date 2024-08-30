South Korea to mandate SAF use for all international flights starting 2027
Published 13:16 on August 30, 2024 / Last updated at 13:16 on August 30, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, South Korea, Voluntary
South Korea is seeking to impose a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending mandate on all international flights departing the country, come 2027, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE) announced Friday.
