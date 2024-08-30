Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:08 on August 30, 2024 / Last updated at 12:08 on August 30, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EUAs were headed for their narrowest weekly trading range of the year on Friday morning as the market appeared to lose direction and activity dwindled as the summer season neared its end, while gas and power markets were firmer, consolidating weekly gains of more than 2%.