ANALYSIS: Demand for nature credits to persist as far curve spreads widen

Published 18:25 on May 13, 2022 / Last updated at 18:25 on May 13, 2022 / International, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Nature-based carbon credit futures have largely withstood a wider voluntary carbon market (VCM) shakedown in recent months, with robust demand expectations and near-term economic woes blowing out spreads along the curve.