Japanese firm partners with fisheries cooperative to generate blue carbon credits through seaweed restoration
Published 04:12 on August 30, 2024 / Last updated at 04:12 on August 30, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Tokyo-based asset management firm has collaborated with a fisheries cooperative to generate blue carbon credits through the restoration of seaweed beds in the Japanese city of Kamakura, the firm announced this week.
